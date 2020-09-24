Nodal officers to visit their ward thrice a week: BBMP

Nodal officers to visit their ward thrice a week: BBMP chief

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Sep 24 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 01:30 ist

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday urged ward-level nodal officers to mingle with people, listen to their grievances, and address them. 

The officers, appointed to take the place of the corporators whose terms have ended, should ensure cooperation among all ward-level officials, visit mustering centres where pourakarmikas assemble every day, and monitor the collection and segregation of garbage. They should inspect the wards assigned to them thrice a week, starting at 6.30 am, the commissioner said. 

They have also been asked to supervise pothole-filling, maintenance of footpaths, streetlights, parks and desilting drains. Besides inspecting primary health centres, they should also form ward-level committees made of ward officials, residents’ welfare associations and others. The committees should meet in the first week of the month. 

