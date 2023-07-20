Non-profit Quest Alliance receives grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Quest Alliance receives grant from MacKenzie Scott

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2023, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 03:07 ist

Non-profit trust Quest Alliance received a grant from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Wednesday. 

The grant will help the trust dedicate critical investments into building its internal capacity, technology solutions, organisation development, and education technology. 

These investments are aimed at bringing about a systemic change in the school-to-work ecosystem and empower more youth to navigate this transition.

With this grant, Quest Alliance will continue its mission of transforming the learning experience for young people, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed and thrive in the 21st-century workforce.

This will be done via driving technology-based innovation and personalised learning modules to help youth have a better chance at accessing job opportunities that are the right fit for them. 

The trust will also leverage this grant to invest in leadership development and research supported by various partners, including CSR organisations of global technology and financial service companies.

