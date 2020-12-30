Non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flights from Jan 9

Non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flights from January 9

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 30 2020, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 02:33 ist
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. DH PHOTO/JANARDHAN B K

Air India will commence non-stop flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco from January 9. The airline will also start direct flights between Hyderabad and Chicago on January 13. 

The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on Mondays and Thursdays. The flight will depart Bengaluru at 2.30 pm and arrive in San Francisco at 5 pm local time on the same day. 

The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays, leaving San Francisco at 8.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 2.30 am+1 hours. 

The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 12.50 pm to arrive in Chicago at 6.05 pm (local time) on the same day. The return flight AI-108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate every Wednesday, leaving Chicago at 9.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 12.40 am +1 hours by Boeing 777LR aircraft. 

In a release, Air India said passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both gateways to South India - will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco and Chicago as this will enable faster and easier connections. At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.

For more information, passengers can also log on to www.airindia.in or call toll free number 1860 233 1407. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Air India
Bengaluru
San Francisco
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

What we saw in 2020: Grief, love and stirrings of hope

What we saw in 2020: Grief, love and stirrings of hope

New Year, no partying? Chill, cops

New Year, no partying? Chill, cops

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

 