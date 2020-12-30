Non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flights from January 9

Air India will commence non-stop flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco from January 9. The airline will also start direct flights between Hyderabad and Chicago on January 13.

The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on Mondays and Thursdays. The flight will depart Bengaluru at 2.30 pm and arrive in San Francisco at 5 pm local time on the same day.

The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays, leaving San Francisco at 8.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 2.30 am+1 hours.

The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 12.50 pm to arrive in Chicago at 6.05 pm (local time) on the same day. The return flight AI-108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate every Wednesday, leaving Chicago at 9.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 12.40 am +1 hours by Boeing 777LR aircraft.

In a release, Air India said passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad - both gateways to South India - will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco and Chicago as this will enable faster and easier connections. At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.

For more information, passengers can also log on to www.airindia.in or call toll free number 1860 233 1407.