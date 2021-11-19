Non-stop rain throws life out of gear across Bengaluru

Waterlogged roads, people clad in raincoats, slow-moving traffic and non-stop rainfall. This was the scene on Thursday as continuous showers lashed the city the entire day.

Accordingly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded an orange alert for the coming days.

“The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has developed into a severe depression and is centred around 220 km from Chennai. It is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Friday. Under the influence, Bengaluru will receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the next few days,” explained Sadananda Adiga, senior meteorologist at IMD.

The showers started early in the morning and intensified through the day giving no respite to commuters.

By evening, the rains gained momentum and several streets across Bengaluru were waterlogged. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace all through the day on most main roads due to the constant downpour. As most people made their way towards home in the night hours, traffic congestions were observed within the Central Business District (CBD) and other parts of the city, too.

Mahadevapura, RR Nagar and East zones received the highest rainfall, according to the Varuna Mitra dashboard. Hagadur, Doddanekkundi, and HAL Airport wards in Mahadevapura received 73 mm, 66.50 and 60.50 mm rainfall, respectively. Devasandra, Varthur, Horamavu, Kengeri, Sampangiram Nagar, Konena Agrahara, Jakkuru, Marathalli, Vidyapeeta, Banaswadi and Bellandur were other wards that received maximum rainfall.

Heavy rains also led to inundations in several wards and the uprooting of trees. Trees were uprooted on Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Road (Infantry), 29th Cross in Banashankari and Krishnayyanapalya in Benniganahalli ward near Indira Nagar. A branch also came crashing down in Ashwath Nagar near Thanisandra.

Yellow alert

As a severe depression is expected to cross the coast on Friday, IMD officials issued a yellow alert (be prepared) for Friday in Bengaluru and 12 other districts.

IMD officials revealed that there will not be any respite from the rainy and gloomy cloudy conditions for the next four days.

Govt declares holiday for schools today

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath declared a holiday on Friday for all schools in the city, citing heavy and incessant rains across Karnataka on

Thursday.

“Due to the continuous rain, children and parents will find it tough to commute to school. Hence, we have taken a decision to declare a holiday to all the schools in Bengaluru. We will decide on the coming days after verifying the situation,” Manjunath said.

