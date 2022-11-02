Northeast monsoon rains lash city, to continue till November 5

Dry weather gave way to rains on Tuesday evening as many localities received light to moderate showers.

The rains were concentrated in the central, northern, western and southern parts of the city and affected the Kannada Rajyotsava events in some places.

The state government’s programme to posthumously honour actor Puneeth Rajkumar with the Karnataka Ratna award was held amid rains at the Vidhana Soudha. The large audience and the rain caused traffic jams in the Central Business District (CBD).

Bengaluru is receiving rainfall under the northeast monsoon, one of the two main rainy seasons in South Interior Karnataka. The northeast monsoon is characterised by northeasterly winds. Rayalseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala also receive rains during this monsoon.

The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains for Bengaluru until November 5.