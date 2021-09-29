Not building collapse, only a little loosening of soil: Bengaluru Police

A portion of the Bamul staff quarters collapsed due to the loosening of soil, and not because of the poor condition of the building, a senior police officer has said.

It was a phone call made by Bettaswamy, the security officer of KMF, at 9.39 am that prompted fire and emergency services workers to come rushing to the place. They found that the ground floor of the three-storey building had caved in about three feet near the staircase.

District Fire Officer D Ravi Kumar said KMF authorities had already evacuated most of the residents before alerting them. But some residents were unable to take out important valuables, including LPG cylinders. Rescue workers are now guarding the building to prevent untoward incidents and act swiftly in case of any eventuality.

Also read: BBMP drags feet on filing police complaint against KMF over ‘building collapse’

KMF authorities are yet to take measures to demolish the building.

Speaking to DH, Bettaswamy said the affected building has nine flats on three floors.

“The plaster started to fall on Monday afternoon. We asked the residents to vacate and gave them alternative flats in the early hours of Tuesday,” he explained. Officials have barricaded the area and aren’t allowing anyone to go near the building. The KMF has written to the BBMP to take measures to demolish the building, he added.

Police refused to describe the incident as a building collapse and said a portion of the structure had loosened and merged into the soil.

Check out latest videos from DH: