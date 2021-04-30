Not given PPEs during second Covid-19 wave, say pourakarmikas

Civic workers are furious that the BBMP allegedly did not give them safety equipment despite the alarming surge in Covid cases during the second wave.

On Wednesday, civic workers staged a protest demanding protective equipment such as masks, gloves and other gear.

Civic workers from KR Puram allege that they have not been given masks or gloves for the past nine months.

“There is no public transport amidst the lockdown. We require transportation facilities to get to work,” a pourakarmika said.

Read: As false negative cases increase, Karnataka government directs officials to follow 'syndromic approach'

In a video circulating on social media, Rathna, a pourakarmika, has said: “Despite the current situation, we are still showing up for work since we have been working for the BBMP for many years. Pourakarmikas did not receive any safety equipment despite the surge (in Covid cases).”

The civic workers were given masks last year and they have been asking for the kits since the surge began recently.

DH brought the plight of the workers to the notice of P Vishwanath, chief engineer, SWM, who said they have been given a headgear that covers their whole head from dust particles, but they refuse to use them.

“We have been distributing face masks and gloves division-wise and will cover all the divisions within three days,” Vishwanath assured.