Not selling mask, says Delhi Public School as fake news goes viral

The Delhi Public School (DPS) Bengaluru has clarified to all parents that the school management has not issued any face masks to students in the wake of COVID-19.

The clarification came after photos of masks printed with the school name and logo became viral on social media. Accompanied with the image was the allegation that the school was charging Rs 400 per mask.

Mansur Ali Khan, board member, DPS sent a message to all parents stating that the school was not associated with it.

"It has been brought to our notice that some agencies are using the school's name and logo to sell products like masks and sanitisers as precautionary measures for school children. Kindly note that the school is not associated with such vendors. Please refrain from falling prey to these anti-social elements who see an opportunity in such adverse circumstances," he stated.

Despite the clarification, the fake post was spreading on social media platforms and several parents have been sending abusive messages saying the 'school has now started robbing in the name of masks and sanitisers.'