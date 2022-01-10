Noted Kannada poet Dr Chandrashekhar Patil passes away

Noted Kannada poet Dr Chandrashekhar Patil passes away

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 10 2022, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 09:33 ist
Former President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dr Chandrashekhar Patil. Credit: DH File Photo

Noted Kannada poet, playwright and former President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dr Chandrashekhar Patil (83) passed away this morning at a private hospital near Konanakunte Cross on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. 

Regarded as one of the foremost voices of ‘Bandaya’ genre of Kannada literature, he was popularly called ‘Champa’— his pen name.

More to follow...

