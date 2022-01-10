Noted Kannada poet Dr Chandrashekhar Patil passes away

Noted Kannada poet, playwright and former President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dr Chandrashekhar Patil (83) passed away this morning at a private hospital near Konanakunte Cross on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru.

Regarded as one of the foremost voices of ‘Bandaya’ genre of Kannada literature, he was popularly called ‘Champa’— his pen name.

More to follow...

