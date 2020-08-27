Novena of St Mary's Basilica in Shivajinagar to go virtual from September 29

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast its dark spell on the annual festivities at the St Mary’s Basilica and the Novena in Shivajinagar—Central Bengaluru’s one of the iconic festivities. Unlike the regular grandeur and fervour surrounding the region, this year the festival will be held virtually from August 29 to September 8, according to sources at the Archdiocese of Bangalore.

Confirming the virtual celebration of the most sought after event in CBD, Rev Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore said that the entire festive activities will be telecast live on various social media platforms. “We have been advised by the government and police to have a low key celebration to avoid crowding of devotees at the shrine and vicinity. As per their directive and as a responsible community, we have decided to live stream all the spiritual programmes spanning nine-day event on social media channels,” Archbishop said in a statement.

The Archbishop has appealed to all the faithful to confine to their homes as one family and spend time in prayer, recitation of the Holy Rosary and participate in the holy masses and the adoration. It is indeed an opportunity for all of us to seek Mother Mary’s interventions to help wipe out the pandemic from the face of the earth. “We will be praying very specially for all the devotees and the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he said.

Programmes will be telecast on www.stmarysbangalore.com and www.bangalorearchdiocese.org. Similarly, the same will also be available on the YouTube channel of Bangalore Archdiocese and app of the Archdiocese. Every day masses will be held at 6:00 am (English), 7:00 am (Kannada), 8:00 am (Tamil), 9:00 am (Konkani) and 10:00 am (Malayalam). A special prayer for the sick will also be held at 11:00 am everyday. Similarly, every day at 5:00 pm Rosary, Litany, Marian reflection in various languages and benediction will be held.