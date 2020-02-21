Now, Bengaluru girl detained for holding 'Free Kashmir' placard

The city police detained a girl for holding a placard carrying slogans 'free Kashmir, free Dalit, free Muslim, free trans and free adivasi' during a protest called by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti at Town Hall on Friday afternoon.

The SJ Park police took the girl, identified as Arudra, into custody minutes after she walked to protest venue. She has been booked under City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that Arudra was detained and the Central Division DCP interrogated her. "She didn't shout any slogan but was holding a placard showing free Kashmir, free Muslim and other things," he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that she is a resident of Malleswaram and working in a private firm.

Meanwhile, pro-Hindu organisations took out protests condemning the Thursday incident at Freedom Park where Amulya Leona, a 19-year-girl from Chikkamagalur, shouted pro-Pakistan slogans on the stage.

Amulya was produced before the magistrate on Thursday night, and she was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.