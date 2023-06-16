Now, drones to help Bengaluru cops manage traffic

Bengaluru Traffic Police will, for the first time, use drone cameras at major junctions to manage the city's notorious traffic, said Home Minister G Parameshwara.

"I have set a three-month deadline to Bengaluru Traffic Police to ease traffic congestion. The city has earned disrepute for being one of the most congested cities in the world," said Parameshwara at his first crime review meeting at the office of the Bengaluru city commissioner on Friday.

Policemen deployed at junctions will not be able to see congestion beyond a point and will not know what is causing the block. This is where drones come in and spot bottlenecks to help the police ease traffic flow, Parameshwara said.

Drone use, which was suggested by DG&IGP Alok Mohan and Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda, will also be used at crowded places to monitor crime, he added.

Dayananda told DH, "We have procured four drone cameras for four traffic division DCPs, who will get the cameras in the next one week or 10 days. Training is underway. All ACPs of 10 traffic sub-divisions and inspectors of traffic police stations will get the drones in a phased manner."

The drones, which will help manage traffic at critical junctions during peak hours, will capture the entire grid around the bottleneck and spot what is causing it.

"We will get a clear idea of the choke points like vehicle breakdowns. The police on the field will be able to monitor the drone on their mobile phones. For instance, if a drone is being used over the Hebbal flyover, the officer on the ground can see on his phone, what is causing the jam. The law and order police may also use these cameras whenever required, Dayananda added.

Dayananda said he has told the police that managing traffic was priority instead of slapping spot fines on violators.

"If any traffic congestion complaints are raised, the respective DCPs and ACPs will be held responsible. All police personnel, from constables to DCPs, will have to be on the field for two hours in morning and evening during peak hours. I don't want any complaints on traffic issues after next three months," Parameshwara warned the police.

Accident data

According to statistics of accidents in the city, the maximum deaths happened because of people riding without helmets. The second cause of death is from drunk driving. The fatality rate has considerably increased, said Parameshwara.