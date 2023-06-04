Odisha train accident leaves migrant workers, families stranded at SMVT

Hundreds of people remained stranded at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, on Saturday night after train services towards Howrah and neighbouring places were cancelled following the harrowing train accident in Odisha.

The most affected of the lot were migrant workers and families returning home before the full effect of the monsoon hits the city.

We've been waiting since 8 am for our train, but it's been cancelled. We haven't received any information about trains tomorrow (Sunday). The people at the counter don't know either and they told us to come back at midnight for more information," said a group of construction labourers hailing from Jharkhand.

They added that a few of their companions left for other stations or tried to make the long journey home to Electronics City to wait another day.

"I have spent a lot of money on the cab ride and it makes no sense to pay that much and go back," said Lalit, who works in a steel factory.

Tapan Barman, a resident of Siliguri, came to Bengaluru about a month ago for his son Tanmoy's treatment at a private hospital. They have been waiting at the station since 6 pm on Friday.

"Where will we go? We have no information and nobody knows anything about these trains. There has been no help besides refunding us," he said.

A group of 15 labourers from Bihar's Bhagalpur working in a coconut factory in Tumakuru learnt of the train cancellations only after they reached the station on Saturday morning for an afternoon train.

"All of us have been waiting for just a bit of information. We got no updates when we kept checking online. We can't even go back to Tumakuru now so we have no choice but to sleep here tonight," said Sahil, one of the labourers.

Tanveer Ahmed, a social activist, noted that some people organised afternoon meals for the stranded passengers.

"All the passengers should be provided food and water, basic medical facilities and extra protection at night, especially for personal belongings and women and children," he said.

The group of activists under the banner of Mercy Mission have arranged for a mobile medical camp at the station. They have also requested the Railway Protection Force to deploy women officers to patrol at night for the safety of women and children sleeping on the platforms. Officers from the Labour Department also visited the station on Saturday night to take stock of the situation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed the BBMP chief to provide necessary meals to passengers who have been stranded at the railway station.

Train cancellations, diversions

Trains 12551 SMVT Bengaluru– Kamakhya, 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah, and 12253 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur scheduled to leave the city on June 3 were cancelled.

Train number 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru scheduled to leave the city on June 4 has been cancelled.

Train number 12246 Howrah-Duronto Express from SMVT Bengaluru to Howrah that started from SMVT on June 2 was diverted through Naraj Marthapur, Angul, Sambalpur city, Jharsuguda Jn, Rourkela, Tatanagar Junction, and Kharagpur to reach Howrah.

Train number 12503 from SMVT Bengaluru to Agartala was diverted through Vizianagaram Junction, Titlagarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda Junction.

Train number 12864 from SMVT Bengaluru to Howrah that departed on June 2 was diverted through Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Jn, Rourkela, Tatanagar Junction, Kharagpur, and Howrah.

Train number 18048 from Vasco de Gama to Shalimar was diverted via Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Jn, Rourkela, Tatanagar Jn, Kharagpur, and Shalimar.

Train number 12504 Agartala-SMVT Bengaluru, scheduled for departure on June 3, has been diverted via Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Trains rescheduled

The following trains have been rescheduled:

22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih Express will depart at 12.30 pm instead of 10 am on June 4.

12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah will leave at 1 pm instead of 10.35 am on June 4.

12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah will leave at 1.30 pm instead of 11.20 am on June 4.