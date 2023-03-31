B'luru: Officials on polls duty might affect infra work

Officials deputed to poll duty, concerns mount on slowdown of infra works in Bengaluru

The BBMP has estimated not less than a 60,000-strong workforce for polling duties barring police personnel

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 03:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 05:24 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH File Photo

Several BBMP and BDA officials have been posted to election duties, which will hit the ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

The officials have a laundry list of poll-related activities, right from ensuring facilities at polling booths to updating the electoral list and enforcing the model code of conduct. To minimise the impact of electoral activities on the regular work, the BBMP has reached out to various boards and aided educational institutions.

Already, engineers have a one-line answer for citizens approaching them with complaints: ‘Nanu election duty alli iddini’ (I am on election duty).

The BBMP has estimated not less than a 60,000-strong workforce for polling duties barring police personnel. A majority of the polling workers are government college lecturers to be posted in 8,615 electoral booths.

Also Read | Public money squandered on re-laying fine concrete roads in Bengaluru's KR Puram  

Besides revenue officials, the BBMP has assigned various electoral responsibilities to a large number of engineers.

Some of them make up the flying squad that would attend to violations of the election code of conduct, some others are put in-charge of providing assured minimum facilities at the polling stations.

Concerns are mounting that the additional responsibilities of officials will significantly slow down roadworks, building of large drains, lakes, etc.

A BBMP engineer said that though he will be fully involved in electoral duties, consultants will continue to oversee the ongoing activities.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that the election work has been assigned in such a way that it would not affect the regular works of the officials. He also said not many engineers have been given poll duties to ensure smooth running of the infrastructure works.

“We are depending on officers of boards and corporations as well as lecturers (to carry out majority of electoral works),” he said.

A returning officer of an assembly constituency said he has 400 polling booths under his jurisdiction.

“About 40 sector officers are in-charge of these stations. They are responsible for training the polling personnel, providing facilities, clearing applications received from candidates, etc. Some are part of the flying squad,” he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
BDA
Bengaluru
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 