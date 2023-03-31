Officials deputed to poll duty, concerns mount on slowdown of infra works in Bengaluru

Several BBMP and BDA officials have been posted to election duties, which will hit the ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

The officials have a laundry list of poll-related activities, right from ensuring facilities at polling booths to updating the electoral list and enforcing the model code of conduct. To minimise the impact of electoral activities on the regular work, the BBMP has reached out to various boards and aided educational institutions.

Already, engineers have a one-line answer for citizens approaching them with complaints: ‘Nanu election duty alli iddini’ (I am on election duty).

The BBMP has estimated not less than a 60,000-strong workforce for polling duties barring police personnel. A majority of the polling workers are government college lecturers to be posted in 8,615 electoral booths.

Besides revenue officials, the BBMP has assigned various electoral responsibilities to a large number of engineers.

Some of them make up the flying squad that would attend to violations of the election code of conduct, some others are put in-charge of providing assured minimum facilities at the polling stations.

Concerns are mounting that the additional responsibilities of officials will significantly slow down roadworks, building of large drains, lakes, etc.

A BBMP engineer said that though he will be fully involved in electoral duties, consultants will continue to oversee the ongoing activities.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that the election work has been assigned in such a way that it would not affect the regular works of the officials. He also said not many engineers have been given poll duties to ensure smooth running of the infrastructure works.

“We are depending on officers of boards and corporations as well as lecturers (to carry out majority of electoral works),” he said.

A returning officer of an assembly constituency said he has 400 polling booths under his jurisdiction.

“About 40 sector officers are in-charge of these stations. They are responsible for training the polling personnel, providing facilities, clearing applications received from candidates, etc. Some are part of the flying squad,” he said.