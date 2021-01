The BBMP and BMTC have transformed 10 old buses into mobile schools to reach students staying at home due to the pandemic restrictions.

The BBMP has bought 10 old buses from the BMTC, paying Rs 4 lakh for each vehicle. The buses have been provided with vinyle flooring, white board and chairs for teachers and staff, a release said.

The idea is to bring students left behind in the pandemic to mainstream education. Teachers from BBMP schools will be put on tutouring duties in these buses.