On-duty traffic cop knocked down by speeding auto dies

Nagaraju was posted there to regulate traffic for the visit of the German Chancellor to Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 08:40 ist

A 50-year-old traffic policeman who was knocked down by a speeding auto-rickshaw at Basaveshwara Circle on Sunday has succumbed to his injuries. 

Nagaraju M, an assistant sub-inspector at the High Grounds traffic police station, was regulating vehicular movement near the High Point apartment building when an auto-rickshaw (KA 02/AE 3869) struck him around 3.45 pm on Sunday. 

Nagaraju was posted there to regulate traffic for the visit of the German Chancellor to Bengaluru. 

Nagaraju was rushed to Manipal Hospitals on Old Airport Road where he was later declared brain-dead. The end came at 5.10 pm on Tuesday. His body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. 

The auto driver sped away after the accident but police tracked him down the same day. He has been identified as Shiva Kumar, 24. 

Nagaraju is survived by his wife and three daughters. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news

