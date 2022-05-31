One critical, three labourers severely injured after portico ceiling collapses at St Martha's Hospital  

A labourer is battling for life and three of his colleagues have sustained injuries after the ceiling of an under-construction portico at St Martha's Hospital on Nrupatunga Road collapsed and they were stuck under the debris around 6:30 am on Tuesday.

The critically injured labourer is on ventilator support at the hospital, while three others are being treated and assessed for the extent of their injuries.

The construction of the portico started two months ago and it was to be ready in a month's time, Davy Ollakengil, chief medical officer, St Martha's Hospital told DH. "The hospital will bear the entire treatment expenditure and related expenses of all four labourers. We will do whatever it takes to save the critically injured labourer. He is on a ventilator in the ICU and our doctors are trying their best to revive him," Dr Davy said, adding that the portico was proposed to help outpatients who have to wait for a long time.

Anto Deol, public relations officer, St Martha's Hospital, said the labourers were standing below the central portion of the portico when the mishap occurred. "Looks like the ceiling developed a crack before giving away. We are busy treating the labourers. We will speak to our engineers to understand what went wrong," Anto told DH.

Shanmugappa, a labourer from Raichur and friend of the injured, said "The ceiling collapsed all of a sudden and we were taken aback. It was a shock for us to see it fall down just like that. Cranes were pressed into service and three labourers were immediately pulled out from under the debris. The fourth labourer was stuck deep inside the debris and was critically injured," Shanmugappa told DH.

Details about the size of the portico and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. DH tried reaching out to the engineer in-charge but the calls went unanswered.