One more UK returnee tests positive in B'luru

One new Covid-19 case was found among the returnees from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, according to sources. This brings the total number of cases among the returnees to three. All three individuals are residents of Bengaluru Urban.

BBMP officials told DH that the latest individual is a 35-year-old man and a resident of Srirampura in the city’s West Zone. “He arrived in the city on December 21. He has now been moved to KC General Hospital and his samples have been sent for genomic sequencing,” the source said, adding that four to five primary contacts of the case had been identified and also tested for the infection.

On Tuesday, the Palike said 211 UK returnees in the BBMP limits are due to be tested. The civic body has now amended that figure to 188.

“We discovered that nine individuals were from out of the state and the rest are from other districts. All 188 city residents have been tested on Wednesday,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare reported that the number of UK returnees to be tested has swollen to 980, of which 600 tested negative on Wednesday alone. This leaves 378 people from various districts to be tested.