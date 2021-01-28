'One Nation One Card’ for Metro, BMTC this year: Governor Vajubhai Vala

The much-awaited ‘common mobility card’ for metro and bus users in Bengaluru will be rolled out this year, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala said on Thursday.

Addressing a joint session of the legislature, Vala said the new system will also have an automatic fare collection system in Namma Metro and BMTC buses. “Automatic fare collection system using One Nation One Card will be set up by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation during this year,” Vala said.

Vala also said that the state government accorded “high priority” for the completion of the ongoing metro works. “Phase 2 and Phase 2A are under progress and it is aimed to have 75 km of Metro line by 2022,” he said.

The Governor, who is the titular head of the government, said the suburban rail project had been approved at a cost of Rs 15,767 crore “to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru”.

According to Vala, infrastructure and developmental works worth Rs 8,015 crore were approved for Bengaluru.

“My government has enacted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act as a separate legislation for better administration of Bengaluru city, and has launched ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ to improve the quality of life of people staying in Bengaluru,” Vala said.