Onion, potato traders boycott Dasanapura APMC market

The state government’s move to shift trade activities at Yeshwantpur APMC to the Dasanapura market in the city outskirts may hit onion and potato sales in the city.

Traders of the two vegetables have boycotted trading till April 30, citing inconvenience to traders, porters and buyers.

On March 26, the government shifted the crowded Yeshwantpur APMC to the Dasanapura market off Tumakuru Road, wanting to decongest the market area and implement social distancing. This has left the traders unhappy.

"We registered our opposition (to the shifting), but several ministers urged us to cooperate until March 31. Porters and writers have refused to come to the new market due to lack of transport, while the labourers who unload the (vegetable) bags from the trucks have returned to their natives in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” said a trader, who is member of the Onion, Potato Traders Association. "We doubled up as traders and labourers for over a week. We can’t do this anymore as we get nearly 60,000 bags a day,” the trader added.

Another trader said limited infrastructure is leading to the produce being auctioned in a smaller space, leading to a congregation of more people. Buyers are also refusing to travel so far. The place is without restrooms and hotels, adding to the problem.

"Yeshwantpur was within the city limits and everything was affordable. Here, everything from transport to delivery is double the cost,” he said.

'No inconvenience'

APMC officials said there was no such inconvenience at the Dasanapura market. “It is the opinion of a few traders with vested interests. The ministers for cooperation, agriculture, horticulture and small-scale industries visited the market and appreciated the services offered to the traders. Spread over 70 acres, the location is ideal for social distancing,” said APMC director Karee Gowda.