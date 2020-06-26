Only half of 20 private hospital chains reserving units for Covid-19 care

With the health department’s 48-hour notice to 20 private hospital chains ending on Thursday to reserve one branch for Covid care, hospital groups gave away their smaller units with 30-bed to 50-bed capacity.

People Tree Hospitals has reserved its Dasarahalli unit with 30 beds for Covid. It has no ventilators and manpower in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Rainbow Children’s Hospital is reserving its new property in Hebbal with 50 beds.

The larger corporate chains like Apollo, Fortis, Narayana, Columbia Asia, and Cloudnine had not yet decided until press time.

Global hospitals are a part of the health department circular while the BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) that they are affiliated to is a part of a medical education department circular mandating it to reserve 200 beds for Covid, including 20 ICU beds and 12 ventilators.

Dr M E Mohan, Principal of the BGS GIMS, told DH: “We have no problem in allocating 200 beds for Covid of 710 beds available in BGS General hospital in Kengeri. But there aren’t enough nurses for those beds. Healthcare staff have gone back to their native places. Hence, we can allocate only 100 beds as we have the staff to cater to only those many beds.”

The BGS Superspecialty Hospital also in Kengeri has 200 beds that is currently treating five Covid-19 patients.

Sparsh Hospital Chairman Dr Sharan Patil said the SSNMC Super Specialty Hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Mysore Road, which is a 400-bed tertiary care hospital, will be reserved for Covid. But did not specify if all the beds would be reserved. The hospital chain has four branches.

Manipal Hospitals that has four branches is likely to reserve either its Jayanagar branch or Malleswaram branch, both are of 100-bed capacity, for Covid.

People Tree Hospitals Director Dr Upendra Kumar said though they have three hospitals, one of them is a psychiatric hospital where all the beds are full with no oxygen supply.

“Our Yeshwantpur branch is the biggest. But our patients are mostly children and women close to their due date. A lot of children have been admitted for dengue and two also have diarrhoea. Our biomedical staff has gone to check the Dasarahalli unit,” Kumar said.

Rainbow Hospital Vice President Neeraj Lal said their Hebbal unit can take in patients from July 1st.

Other facilities

Rainbow Hospital has to calibrate its instruments as it is a new hospital. All the 50 beds are equipped with oxygen. There are 10 ICU beds and five ventilators.

Aster CMI will distribute Covid patients between its 80-bedded JP Nagar facility and 180-bedded Hebbal facility.

Sagar Hospitals is yet to decide between reserving its 400-bedded Banashankari unit and 200-bedded Tilaknagar unit

Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Hospital is caught between choosing its main Vasanthnagar unit and a smaller Girinagar set up.

Sakra and Vikram being standalone hospitals are going to write to the health department that they have no other branch to shift patients to.

DH could not elicit a response from Motherhood and Apollo Cradle hospitals.