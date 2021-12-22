Only two Omicron cases active in Bengaluru, says BBMP

As per the health ministry data, out of the 19 Omicron cases in Karnataka, only four are active. Everybody else has either migrated, recovered or has been discharged.

In the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that except for a 19-year-old female traveller from the UK and a 33-year-old male traveller from South Africa, everybody else has been discharged from the mandatory 10-day hospital isolation, in accordance with the state government's protocol for Omicron patients, after they tested negative on two RT-PCR tests in 24 hours.

This means except for Bengaluru, none of the other five districts [Belagavi (1), Dakshina Kannada (6), Dharwad (1), Udupi (2), Shivamogga (1)] has active Omicron patients.

The 19-year-old young woman was shifted to Bowring Hospital on December 13 from the airport after testing positive there on the same day. The following day, she was shifted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road. On Tuesday, she was on her seventh day of hospital isolation. "She will have to wait for three more days before being discharged," said a BBMP official. The hospital refused to comment.

The 33-year-old man who travelled from South Africa was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, on December 11. He completed 10 days of hospital isolation on Tuesday. "He is awaiting his second negative RT-PCR test report that may come on Wednesday. He may be discharged the same day," said the BBMP official.

The BBMP's Yelahanka Joint Commissioner Poornima P V told DH: "We have tested four of his primary contacts and 25 secondary contacts and they all tested negative. He came directly from the airport to his house and all the contacts are family members. There are no symptoms at all."

