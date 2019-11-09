Only two out of 19 lakes in Bengaluru to be rejuvenated

Only two out of city's 19 dying lakes can be rejuvenated by adopting developmental activities and using rainwater as the main source, submitted the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) before the High Court of Karnataka.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and SR Krishna Kumar — while hearing a public interest petition by Citizens Action Group and others about city lakes that have disappeared — directed the state government to file an affidavit on taking action according to the interim report.

A team led by NEERI zonal head Dr Shaik Basha had inspected 19 lakes as directed by the High Court of Karnataka and submitted a four-page report. For the remaining 17 lakes, it said, it will give a detailed recommendation in a draft report to the BBMP.

The report observed that Arehalli and Tavarekere lakes receive water from seasonal rains and they can be sustained. Tavarekere lake has a total area of 10 acres and 16 guntas out of which 9 acres and 15 guntas are being used as a park; the remaining available area is 1.1 acres.

Samples were taken from lakes during site visits and it was observed that the water quality was satisfactory. The remaining area can be properly developed and necessary measures be taken to preserve the waterbody's characteristics.

Kengeri, Veerasandra lakes

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has appointed a nodal officer to address public grievances and complaints regarding Kengeri and Veerasandra lakes which come under the jurisdiction of the corporation.

As the caretaker of the two lakes, the BMRCL had to appoint a nodal officer as per a recent order by the Karnataka High Court. Accordingly, Upendra Kartik M has been appointed. The public can contact the officer through WhatsApp on 9844288808 or email complaints to upendrakarthikm_pd@bmrc.co.in.