Open-air crematorium set up in North Bengaluru

A new open-air crematorium opened at Tavarekere near Giddanahalli, North Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who had announced the setting up of the new crematorium last week, promised people wouldn't have to wait for long to cremate their loved ones at the facility.

The crematorium has been set up at a time when electric crematoria across Bengaluru are overwhelmed with bodies of Covid-19 victims.

Relatives of the deceased have complained of a long waiting time for cremation. In many cases, they don't even get the slots.



Preparations are underway at the Tavarekere open-air crematorium in North Bengaluru.



The crematorium has enough space for the parking of ambulances. There are also makeshift shelters for the mourners until the cremation gets over.

The forest department is providing the firewood needed for the burning of the bodies. Another crematorium is being set up nearby where 40 bodies can be cremated, Ashoka said.

"We will crack down on ambulance staff extorting money from the poor," he said.