Open Day: IISc takes its research to the public

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will organise an Open Day on Saturday to showcase its ongoing research activities to the public.

The annual event has, over the years, served as a platform for students, science and technology experts, and the public to visit IISc and explore the campus to have a closer look at the various research activities taken up by the institute across domains. The institute will be open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Open Day will feature popular lectures, experimental demonstrations, poster presentations, quiz contests, scientific competitions, and exhibitions hosted at various departments and centres.

A ‘Kids-Zone' with a number of science and technology demonstrations will be installed for younger students. The activities will be exclusively displayed by departments within the IISc.

Entry to the Open Day is free. Institutions and individuals can register for the event at openday.iisc.ac.in.

Advisory for visitors

The IISc has advised visitors to follow guidelines for the day to minimise inconvenience following “an overwhelming response from institutions and individuals”.

The visitors have been “strongly encouraged” to use public transport. The parking space for school buses and vans will be inside the Gymkhana Ground and passengers will have to alight at the IISc main gate, at Prof C N R Rao Circle. For commuting inside the campus, the visitors may use, free of cost, the 15 e-rickshaws (Trans-Vahan) pressed into service.

In view of ongoing construction work on the campus, parents have been requested to keep a watch on children. Visitors have been requested to keep the campus clean. Help desks will be installed and volunteers, to be identified by their wristbands, will be deployed across the campus, IISc said.