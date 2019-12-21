ORR metro line likely to be ready by end of 2023

The Outer Ring Road metro line is back on track with the BMRCL inviting bids for the second time and the tender documents indicating that the civil work may be completed by the end of 2022.

The works on the 18.5-km metro line from Silk Board to KR Puram include the construction of viaduct and stations, widening of the road and shifting of utilities. The work is divided into two packages.

The first package of work comprises the construction of a 9.85-km metro line and six stations starting from Central Silk Board to Kadubeesanahalli. In addition to this, the contractor will have to construct loops and ramps of the 2.84-km road flyover at the Central Silk Board Junction. The contract, valued at Rs 731.18 crore, will have a deadline of 27 months.

The deadline for package two, from Kadubeesanahalli to KR Puram, is the same. The 9.74-km metro line includes a 1.09-km link line to the Baiyappanahalli depot. The cost is estimated at Rs 594.25 crore.

The last date for the submission of bids is February 2020. Provided that the corporation awards work in mid-2020 and clears all the hurdles related to land acquisition and shifting of utilities, the civil work should be completed by the end of 2022. Passengers can expect operations on the ORR line only in 2023.

In February 2018, the BMRCL had called for tenders for the metro line, dividing the works into three packages at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,229.95 crore. However, the tenders were cancelled later in the year as the financial support for the project was still pending.

The latest invitation for bids, with the escalation of the estimated cost by 95.48 crore, has come at a time when India has applied to the Asian Development Bank for the financing of the project, a part of which will be utilised for payments towards the ORR line.