Out-of-control school bus topples on lakeside in Bengaluru

A school bus lost control and toppled off the road into a lakeside, injuring five children on board.

The incident occurred on Gangondanahalli lake road in Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district around 5 pm on Friday.

Doddaballapur Rural police noted that the bus driver, travelling along the narrow road above the lake, lost control and toppled on the other side, away from the water. The driver fled from the accident spot.

Of the five children who suffered injuries, one boy has sustained head injuries, but is reportedly out of danger.

Police have launched an investigation to nab the absconding driver.