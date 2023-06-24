Out-of-control school bus topples on lakeside in B'luru

Out-of-control school bus topples on lakeside in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 24 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 03:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A school bus lost control and toppled off the road into a lakeside, injuring five children on board.

The incident occurred on Gangondanahalli lake road in Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district around 5 pm on Friday.

Doddaballapur Rural police noted that the bus driver, travelling along the narrow road above the lake, lost control and toppled on the other side, away from the water. The driver fled from the accident spot.

Also Read | 3 killed, more than 10 injured as bus collides with truck in MP

Of the five children who suffered injuries, one boy has sustained head injuries, but is reportedly out of danger. 

Police have launched an investigation to nab the absconding driver.

Bengaluru
Accident
Road accident

