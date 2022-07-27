Outfit wants BBMP building in graveyard demolished

Activists on Tuesday demanded the demolition of a BBMP building and badminton court in Jagajeevanram Nagar in Chamarajpet, stating the land was once used as a burial ground.
Members of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad have submitted their demands to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.
According to the letter from the Parishad, a pro-Hindu outfit, there were a total of five graveyards, which saw 5,700 burials till 2019. “Two graveyards have been completely destroyed to make space for the BBMP building.”
The outfit wants the BBMP to file a police complaint and begin an investigation into the officers and politicians who have changed the land use of the burial ground.
