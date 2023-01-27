Over 400 students to participate in Kids for Tigers annual fest

Over 400 students from more than 20 schools are expected to participate in the annual inter-school tiger fest organised by Kids for Tigers, at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan Society, Cubbon Park, on Friday.
Kids for Tigers is a children's environmental awareness programme conducted by the Sanctuary Nature Foundation to enable children to learn about biodiversity and tiger conservation, interact with other wildlife conservationists, and showcase their conservation efforts.
The theme of this year's fest is 'Only One Earth'. Wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha V will inaugurate the event. Several events such as face painting, nature quiz, pick and speak, scroll display, and group song competitions have been organised as part of the fest.
