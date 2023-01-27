Over 400 to participate in Kids for Tigers annual fest

Over 400 students to participate in Kids for Tigers annual fest

Kids for Tigers is a children's environment awareness programme conducted by the Sanctuary Nature Foundation

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2023, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 10:47 ist

Over 400 students from more than 20 schools are expected to participate in the annual inter-school tiger fest organised by Kids for Tigers, at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan Society, Cubbon Park, on Friday.

Kids for Tigers is a children's environmental awareness programme conducted by the Sanctuary Nature Foundation to enable children to learn about biodiversity and tiger conservation, interact with other wildlife conservationists, and showcase their conservation efforts.

The theme of this year's fest is 'Only One Earth'. Wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha V will inaugurate the event. Several events such as face painting, nature quiz, pick and speak, scroll display, and group song competitions have been organised as part of the fest.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 