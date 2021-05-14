Over 50 Bengaluru policemen test positive for Covid-19 in one day

Enforcing Covid-19 rules to cut down the spread of Covid-19, as many as 54 police personnel were infected with the Covid-19 virus on Thursday alone.

Police have been working hard day and night, carrying out patrolling and regular policing activities. "We got to know that 54 police personnel tested positive for the virus on Thursday. During the second wave, a total of 1,369 police personnel have been infected by the Covid-19. But this is the highest infection among the police in one day," a senior police officer revealed.

The Home Department is carrying out random testing in all police stations and offices.

"Out of the 1,369 infected personnel, about 726 are undergoing treatment and home isolation, while 631 personnel have recovered from the virus and we have lost about 12 personnel," another senior police officer explained.

The police have appealed to the public not to venture out unnecessarily.