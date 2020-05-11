Over 7,000 migrants leave city for their home states

The South Western Railway on Sunday carried more than 7,000 people stranded in Karnataka to their home states.

A train to Udhampur left from Chikkabanavara (Bengaluru) at 12.30 pm carrying as many as 985 people from Jammu and Kashmir, most of the students.

The second train with 1,200 passengers left from Malur to Bankura in West Bengal at 2.10 pm.

The third Shramik Express carrying 1,608 passengers left from Chikkabanavara to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh at 4.06 pm. The fourth special train from Malur left with 1,200 passengers for Danapur in Bihar at 4.55 pm.

The fifth special from Chikkabanavara to Gorakpur in Uttar Pradesh departed at 5.55 pm with 1,200 passengers. The sixth Shramik Special departed for Agartala in Tripura from Chikkabanavara at 7.55 pm with 1,160 passengers.

The South Western Railway has run 21 special trains so far based on the demand of the state government for citizens to return to their home towns during the lockdown.