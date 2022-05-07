Oversight! Rainwater enters Bengaluru metro coaches

Just two months after the BMRCL started running passenger trains from Platform No 3 at Baiyyappanahalli, oversight on part of the metro officials has led to water entering the last two coaches of the trains running on this stretch.

As water enters the trains, passengers have expressed concern about possible accidents due to water on the floor of the coaches.

From March 2, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been running trains from Platform 3, which is a feeder track. This was done to facilitate work to connect the first two platforms with the Whitefield line coming up under Phase 2.

As a portion of Platform 3 doesn’t have an overhead covering, water enters the last two cars of the trains during the rains. So, passengers are forced to be seated in the non-flooded areas in the trains.

A passenger said this shows the BMRCL’s callous attitude towards passengers, especially senior citizens, as well as its own property.

“Officials knew about this arrangement for a long time. Why couldn’t they build an overhead shelter for the rest of the platform? The floor of the metro train is smooth and water on such a floor can lead to accidents. What will they do if a passenger slips and falls?” a passenger travelling to Kengeri told DH.

Asked about the water in the trains, B L Yashavant Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, said the issue will be brought to the notice of the official concerned. He also said the electric infrastructure of the trains will not be affected by rainwater entering the trains.