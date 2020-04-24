Padarayanapura accused to be shifted to Hajj Bhavan: Bommai

Following criticism over shifting the accused in the Padarayanapura incident to Ramanagara, the state government has decided to shift them back to Bengaluru and detain them at Hajj Bhavan in the city. Frontline health and police staff deputed at Padarayanapura and about 30 jail staff from Ramanagara will be quarantined.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that all the accused in the alleged assault case reported earlier this week, were tested for COVID-19 and five of them were found to be positive. The police had arrested 117 persons in connection with the case and shifted them to Ramanagara jail.

Shifting them to the neighbouring Ramanagara had sparked a controversy with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accusing the government of introducing the disease to the district which had not reported any cases till date.

"All the five tested positive will be shifted to Victoria Hospital and others will be housed in Hajj Bhavan," Bommai said. Arrangements will be made elsewhere for around 15 people who are already quarantined there, he said.

Bommai, however, played down the controversy saying that the pandemic had resulted in unprecedented law and order situations.

"There will be accusations in whatever we do. If we had kept in a hospital here instead of prison, people would have questioned that also," Bommai said. "The government takes appropriate decisions based on circumstances."