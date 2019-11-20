Palike officials told to work from 6 am to 9 pm

In a concerted effort to keep the city roads clean and garbage-free, the BBMP has asked its zonal officials to inspect all civic works between 6 am and 9 pm.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner BH Anil Kumar issued a circular to this effect on November 18; days after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met top Palike officials to discuss solid waste management.

“In the view of Bengaluru city’s aesthetics and health, Solid Waste Management (SWM) needs to be done sophisticatedly. All the zonal officials are directed to commence the work from 6 am to 9 pm,” the circular read.

Defining officials’ responsibilities, the letter states, “During the said hours, officials have to compulsorily conduct inspections, garbage disposal, clearing construction and debris, potholes, road repair works, median repairs, park management, property tax collection and other civic works supervision.”

The decision to ask officials to put in extra hours was made after government-level meetings, where it was observed that officials failed to conduct regular spot inspections of civic works, something the civic authority wanted to rectify.

The BBMP commissioner told DH that the order would apply to all zonal officers across the departments. “The civic works don’t just restrict officials to attend work in the given time and leave office after the duty hours. Their efforts should show on the work as well,” he said.

If officials conduct spot inspections from the morning till night, it will improve coordination, the commissioner said.

“Collection of property tax needs improvement. The officials must visit owners to ensure collection,” he said. “The officials lack field knowledge and need to face the challenges involved in the work.”