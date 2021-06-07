Pandemic effect: New schools and colleges unlikely this year

New private schools or pre-university colleges are unlikely to open in Karnataka in the upcoming academic year.

The department of primary and secondary education is considering disallowing new institutions for 2021-22 in view of the big drop in admissions in schools and colleges due to the pandemic.

"The application process for opening new institutions should have been completed by now. But we haven't even invited the applications," said a source in the department.

As per the department's calendar of events, applications for setting up new schools and colleges are invited in December. "The pandemic has hit the education sector hard. Some private institutions have been shut because of zero admissions while several others are on the verge of closure," a senior official of the department said. "Considering these factors, we are thinking of putting off the process at least for a year."

In the last academic year (2020-21), the department played on the side of caution by approving only 60 out of the 220 applications for new primary schools. As regards pre-university colleges, only 34 out of the 122 applications were approved on merit.

The demand for reopening new institutions had remained high in pre-Covid times. For the 2019-20 academic year, the department had received 467 applications for new schools and 425 for new PU colleges, official data shows.

Having said that, the decision of not allowing new institutions wouldn't be easy for the department because it earns a big chunk of the revenue from approving new schools and colleges.

While it approves only a certain number of the applications that meet the eligibility criteria, it doesn't refund the application fee or deposit money. "The fee depends on the type of institution that is sought to be opened. It's non-refundable and is one of our major sources of revenue," the official said.