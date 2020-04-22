Pandemic Podcast: Confrontation in Bengaluru’s containment zone, Padarayanapura

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Varsha Gowda narrates what happened in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. Ahmed Shariff talks to Dr. Prashanth, a pediatrician, to see what care should be taken regarding children during the times of novel-coronavirus. We also have a Class 8 student Anika Mariam Verghese from Kottayam who made her own hand sanitisers and wants to share it with the needy. Also, know about our new initiative Spread Kindness from Ahmed.
