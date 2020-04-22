Pandemic Podcast: Confrontation in Bengaluru’s containment zone, Padarayanapura

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Varsha Gowda narrates what happened in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. Ahmed Shariff talks to Dr. Prashanth, a pediatrician, to see what care should be taken regarding children during the times of novel-coronavirus. We also have a Class 8 student Anika Mariam Verghese from Kottayam who made her own hand sanitisers and wants to share it with the needy. Also, know about our new initiative Spread Kindness from Ahmed.

Check out Spread Kindness stories here

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!