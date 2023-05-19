Panel discussion on public resources in Benglauru

Panel discussion on public resources and increased access in Bengaluru

The event will also show how the visually challenged have gained access to all digitised books and other material

Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 00:38 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 02:42 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Servants of Knowledge, a community initiative to bring knowledge in various fields into public domain, will hold a discussion on May 19 on digital archiving in public domain. 

The venue is the Bengaluru International Centre (BIC), Domlur 2nd Stage. The event will start at 4 pm. 

Experts will explain the concept of knowledge in public domain and introduce the process and technology involved in converting books, manuscripts and other material in public domain into digital archives.

The team will demonstrate how the latest, state-of-the-art technologies are used to allow common people across the globe to get free and open access to such digitised
material.

The event will also show how the visually challenged have gained access to all digitised books and other material. 

The panel discussion will focus on how the scanning, OCR and archiving are done, how the effort fits into Indian copyright law, and how enthusiasts can support the initiative. 

Panel members include Carl Malamud, founder, Public Resource; Lawrence Liang, dean of Ambedkar University School of Law; and Omshivaprakash H L, a Bengaluru-based digital archivist. 

Entry is free. For details, call 98865 99675 or visit https://bangaloreinternationalcentre.org/event/servants-of-knowledge/. 

Members of the initiative have been digitising knowledge in India, starting with the Indian Academy of
Sciences.

Their collection includes rare books in over 100 languages, including Kannada. Presently, the group is scanning the entire National Law School of India University’s library in Bengaluru at the rate of around 1.2 million pages per month.

