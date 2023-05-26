Panel suggests measures to save Kembattahalli Lake

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • May 26 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 02:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A joint committee has recommended several measures to save the Kembattahalli Lake from encroachment and the inflow of sewage.

The committee comprising officials from various departments, including the state wetlands authority, was directed by the National Green Tribunal to look into the problems faced by the lake.

Among the major problems is the encroachment of the lake for setting up a temple (12 guntas), burial grounds in two pockets of 20 guntas and 1 acre 8 guntas. The report by the committee detailed the measures proposed to save the lake.

The committee said that following a direction by the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner, the tahsildar, Bengaluru South taluk, has submitted a proposal to the assistant commissioner to sanction two acres to establish an alternative burial ground.

The report said the sewage entering the lake will be diverted through a pipeline, work on which has been taken by the BBMP. “Upon completion of the work, no sewage would be entering the Kembattahalli Lake,” the report said, adding that officials have to ensure sewage doesn’t enter the stormwater drains.

As part of long-term monitoring, the committee said the pollution control board has to test the quality of the water near the inlet and outlet of the lake at regular intervals.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Lakes

