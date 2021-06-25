Panel to probe 'misconduct' at Christ varsity

The Christ (Deemed to be University) has formed a two-member committee to probe into the allegations of misconduct by a proctor during an exam.

The committee will investigate the allegations made by students and student organisations, said Vice-Chancellor Fr Abraham V M.

The proctor is alleged to have used an inappropriate word while evaluating the online examination that began last Saturday.

The National Students' Union of India, Karnataka, raised the issue and approached the University Grants Commission. The UGC had sought a report from the university.

"Although we haven't received any complaints from students, we have constituted a an inquiry committee based on media reports," said Fr Abraham.

On Tuesday, the university wrote to the students, asking them to get in touch with class counsellors, class teachers, mentors and peer mentors if they need psychological support.