Panel to probe 'misconduct' at Christ varsity

Panel to probe 'misconduct' at Christ varsity

A proctor is alleged to have used an inappropriate word while evaluating an online examination

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 01:51 ist
The committee will investigate the allegations made by students and student organisations, said Vice-Chancellor Fr Abraham V M. Credit: DH photo

The Christ (Deemed to be University) has formed a two-member committee to probe into the allegations of misconduct by a proctor during an exam.

The committee will investigate the allegations made by students and student organisations, said Vice-Chancellor Fr Abraham V M.

The proctor is alleged to have used an inappropriate word while evaluating the online examination that began last Saturday.

The National Students' Union of India, Karnataka, raised the issue and approached the University Grants Commission. The UGC had sought a report from the university.

"Although we haven't received any complaints from students, we have constituted a an inquiry committee based on media reports," said Fr Abraham.

On Tuesday, the university wrote to the students, asking them to get in touch with class counsellors, class teachers, mentors and peer mentors if they need psychological support.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Christ University
Bengaluru
misconduct

What's Brewing

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

 