Panic at Bengaluru's Vani Vilas Hospital after pregnant woman tests COVID-19 positive

Panic gripped Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday after a pregnant mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.

Doctors and medical staff at Vani Vilas Hospital launched a protest on Saturday, demanding that COVID-19 patients should not be admitted to the hospital. They also demanded that a special team be set up at the hospital to handle incoming cases.

Vani Vilas has been the recipient of suspected COVID-19 cases since the start of the lockdown. However, the discovery that a 34-year-old lady, who delivered a baby at the hospital yesterday, was actually positive with the disease, triggered high tensions at the hospital, with PG students, nurses and doctors holding an impromptu protest demanding that COVID-19 cases not be brought to the hospital.

Tensions are also due to concern over the sharp uptake of the number of the COVID-19 cases in the city over the last three days, staff revealed.

"Too many cases are coming to the hospital. In fact, every case in the district is coming to the hospital," said a senior nurse, adding that the hospital was not properly set up to handle COVID-19 patients.

Between its various institutions, Minto Eye Hospital, Vani Vilas Hospital and Victoria Hospital, BMRCI has about 1,500 beds to cater to potential COVID-19 cases.

"The number of beds is not the issue. The issue is how prepared the staff is to tackle the increasing number of cases," a doctor said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"We are not saying that we will not treat COVID-19 patients. But there needs to be protocol and a rota system introduced to handle the suspected cases because any one of them could turn positive," the doctor said.

How do we go home after exposing ourselves to the novel coronavirus? asked a staff nurse, Rajani (name changed).

However, Dr Geetha Shivamurthy, Medical Superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital specified that the hospital is only receiving suspected cases, including people with ILI, SARI or fever.

"We have conducted 200 tests so far and it was only yesterday that a positive case was found," she said.

Currently, there are 12 suspected COVID-19 cases are at the hospital, according to Dr Shivamurthy.

"As soon as anybody turns positive, we move them out to the COVID-19 care Centre set up at TCS - Trauma Care Centre," she said.

She added that the real issue behind the protest was the lack of a rota system to work in the isolation ward and the lack of transport for medical staff during the night.

Doctors and medical staff, however, said that these were only part of their demands.

"The hospital is unprepared for the challenge of handling a large influx of suspected COVID-19 cases. Until today's protest, there was no room for staff in COVID-19 duties to rest before or after their shifts," said a nurse.

Sunitha Devi, Nursing Superintendent of the hospital, said that adequate PPEs are available, although other staff said that N95 masks are in short supply.