Parked bus, without hand brake, knocks down school kids

Three students of Banashankari's Little Angels School were injured and a few others escaped narrowly when a parked bus lurched forward without the hand brake and knocked them down.

The school staff shifted the two seven-year-old boys and an eight-year-old girl to a nearby private hospital. One of them was taken to Sagar Hospitals in Tilak Nagar as the nature of the injury was serious.

The police said the incident happened at 8.30 am before the Little Angels School, located at 16th Main Road in Srinivas Nagar, 2nd Block, Banashankari 1st Stage. The bus driver, Shivanna, parked the vehicle before the school without pulling the hand brake and the vehicle rolled down since the road was a slope, knocking down the students who were walking in front.

The Banashankari traffic police have filed a criminal negligence case against Shivanna and arrested him. They also booked the school owner, K V Nagendra, under IPC 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others).