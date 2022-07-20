Part of Old Madras Road closed for white-topping

A part of Old Madras Road near RMZ Millenia (Philips Junction) has been closed for white-topping work.

The BBMP will add a concrete layer on top of the asphalted road on both sides up to the Petrol Bunk junction. The work on the short stretch is expected to disrupt traffic on the arterial Old Madras Road, which sees jams during the morning and evening peak hours.

The condition of the road from the Petrol Bunk junction till Swami Vivekananda Road metro station is far worse, but the BBMP has not fixed it yet even though the stretch is filled with potholes that could put motorists at risk.

A senior BBMP official said the road would be asphalted as soon as the rain stops.