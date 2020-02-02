Patients at RGICD test negative for coronavirus

The health department heaved a sigh of relief after suspected cases of n-CoV (novel coronavirus) admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) turned out to be negative on Saturday.

Following the reports, patients who were diagnosed with the symptoms and put under observation have been discharged from the hospital.

Sources in the health department said the results of the eight samples that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune were found to be negative.

Currently, as many as 37 people, who had travel history of visiting China, are under medical observation in their respective homes. Four Chinese tourists, who were visiting Bengaluru, have returned to China. As of Sunday, the isolation ward at RGICD has zero patients with suspected symptoms, officials said.