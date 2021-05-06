Patients will be triaged at Covid Care Centres to reduce rush at hospitals: Ashoka

To bring in transparency in bed allocation and to end frantic searches for hospital beds, the state government will introduce triaging of patients at Covid Care Centres (CCCs) before recommending hospitalisation.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the move would ease the load on hospitals and ensure beds to the neediest patients.

After visiting Covid war rooms across the city along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali, Ashoka said: “We want to bring in a system in a few days where patients will be admitted to Covid Care Centres and allow doctors at the centres assess their condition and decide if they need hospitalisation or can be managed at the CCCs itself. This will help better utilisation of oxygen and ICU beds.

"We are also reviewing the availability of beds across Karnataka, besides increasing the bed capacity for Covid patients,” the minister added.