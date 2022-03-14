Peenya flyover to shut for all vehicles at night

The flyover that links Goraguntepalya with 8th Mile, Peenya, will be shut for all vehicles from midnight to 5 am because police find it difficult to restrict heavy vehicles at night.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed during the remaining hours.

The flyover was closed for all vehicles between December 25 and February 15 due to urgent repair works, causing great distress to commuters who suffered in traffic snarls for hours.

Though the flyover isn’t fully ready yet, the traffic police have been letting in light motor vehicles since February 16 after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to do so.

While things are manageable in the daytime, it’s not the case at night. Despite the ban, many Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) race towards the flyover ramps. The traffic police say it has increasingly become difficult and risky to man the traffic at night.

According to Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Police B R Ravikanthe Gowda, heavy vehicles move so fast at night that it becomes hard to divert vehicles from the Widia and SRS up-ramps of the flyover. Even the gantries have bent because heavy vehicles rammed into them. It is also dangerous for the traffic police to separate the LMVs and HMVs during the night, he said.

Since the flyover’s closure in December, vehicle users on Tumakuru Road have been facing traffic nightmares, especially at the weekend. There were huge traffic jams on service roads on both sides. After LMVs have been allowed since February 16, things have eased up.

Alternative routes

From the up-ramp near Kennametal Junction towards the SRS down-ramp: Vehicles can proceed on the service road through 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Circle and reach Goraguntepalya via SRS Junction.

From Goraguntepalya to Kennametal Junction: Vehicles can proceed on the service road through SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Circle, Jalahalli Cross,

Dasarahalli and reach 8th Mile.

Vehicles can also pass through the Outer Ring Road and Nice Road near Madavara.

