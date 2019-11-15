Pending civic work in KG Layout to be completed by 2020

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G C Prakash has promised to complete all pending infrastructure works in Kempegowda (KG) Layout by December 2020.

Chairing the first-ever meeting on Wednesday with the members of Naada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) Open Forum, the commissioner made the commitment based on the assurance given by engineers overseeing various works in the layout.

“They promised to address most of our demands,” Suryakiran, a member of NPKL Open Forum, told DH. “The main concern was the huge pending list of infrastructure facilities in the locality, which is stopping most of the allottees from going ahead with house construction.”

Suryakiran said allottees will begin construction once the pending work is completed and proper infrastructure provided.

In March 2019, private and nationalised banks had slapped notices on the site allottees, who had availed loans, asking them to start the construction immediately or their loans will be converted into commercial loans.

More than 60% of the site allottees of KG layout block 1 had received notices from banks.

Following this, the BDA said that it will issue a letter to allottees over the lack of infrastructure. The letter, the BDA said, can be submitted to respective banks to prevent the loans being converted into commercial loans.

Apart from this, members also discussed various issues such as CA sites, EC katha issue, land acquisition issue for MAR and layout formation, STP in residential areas and others. The commissioner promised to look into these issues.

Forum members also demanded the commissioner to reschedule the public grievance meet on first and third Saturdays, which would benefit most of them. According to members, the commissioner has given a partial nod to the demand.

Several attempts were made to reach the commissioner, but calls went unanswered.