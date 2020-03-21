People will be arrested if they ignore Janta Curfew and argue with cops, says Bengaluru police commissioner

Going a step ahead on the Prime Minister's announcement on Janta Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, to stop the spread of coronavirus, the city police have decided to book cases and detain people who come on streets on Sunday.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Saturday that every citizen should take the suggestions of the Prime Minister very seriously and stay at home. "I request women not to allow their children and elders to come out for playing or walking, and also not encourage outing. Youths are also strictly instructed to stay at home. If they are found on the streets, they will be documented and warned to stay at home," he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

"I had instructed the police personnels to behave politely. But if people start arguing with policemen even after warning, and if the situation demands, they will be detained and booked under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) sections and also KP Act 30 (L) and government also brought epidemic act. Actions will be initiated against them under these sections as we have a provision. Since the police department has to play a major role in this situation, I had called a meeting with DCPs and ACPs and instructed them to make sure that nobody steps out of the house on Sunday," Roa said.

Rao further added that, only city police control room and security will be there at the commissioner office and remaining staff who are on shift duty will be on the road to monitor Janta Curfew. "We have to be very careful, if the virus crosses a level, it would be difficult to handle, including law and order problems. This is a preventive step taken to stop the spread of coronavirus and also maintain the law and order situation in the country," the top cop said.

"Today we are in a situation where we cannot ask help from other nations as everyone is facing the same situation. No work is more important than life, so, stay at home," Roa suggested.