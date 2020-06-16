Personnel from two police stations in Bengaluru test COVID-19 positive

The samples of a 59-year-old Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) of VV Puram traffic police station, who passed away on June 14 after suffering cardiac arrest, came positive for COVID-19 on Monday. It was the first death reported in the Karnataka Police Department from the novel coronavirus.

After the ASI's death, the doctors had collected his sample and sent it for testing. He didn't have any symptoms of COVID-19, a senior officer said.

Another ASI, aged around 57 years, from the same station tested positive on Tuesday. The whole station and its surroundings are being fumigated and the officials are in the process of sealing down the station for the next 48 hours.

A senior officer from the station said that all the staff will be subjected to a swab test to check if anyone else is infected. Till then they will be quarantined. "We are also in the process of collecting the primary contacts of both the ASIs in the police station and their residence and surrounding areas," he said. As of now, more than 10 policemen from the station have been quarantined as they were primary contacts of the deceased and infected ASI.

The deceased ASI had suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital where he died. He was going to retire from service next month.

A 26-year-old female police constable attached with the Kalasipalya police station has also tested positive for coronavirus. The Kalasipalya station is located close to the VV Puram traffic police station. BBMP officials are fumigating and began the process of sealing down the Kalasipalya station too.

