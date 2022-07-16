PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES varsity students design smartwatch for pets

Bengaluru-based PES University is all set to launch ‘FOND’, a smartwatch for pets designed by three of its students

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2022, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 05:03 ist

If you are a pet parent who wants to keep track of your animal, here is a ‘smart’ solution.

Bengaluru-based PES University is all set to launch ‘FOND’, a smartwatch for pets designed by three of its students — Pallavi, Prarthana and Vismaya. The students say it will help pet parents keep track of the overall health of their pets.

Speaking to reporters, PES University startups director Suresh N said ‘FOND’ will be available at www.thefond.com.

“We already have a few clients and are planning a big launch in a couple of days,” he said. “This watch should be fastened to your animal’s neck to track its activities. This will also help increase the lifespan of pets by indicating the food intake and the right quantity,” he explained. 

The startup department of PES University has received over 250 ideas, of which it has finalised 28. As part of its golden jubilee year celebrations, the university plans to invest in 50 startups. At least 15 companies incubated at the university have applied for patents.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PES college
Pets
Smartwatch
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

PES students design smartwatch for pets

PES students design smartwatch for pets

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

 