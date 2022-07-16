PES varsity students design smartwatch for pets

If you are a pet parent who wants to keep track of your animal, here is a ‘smart’ solution.

Bengaluru-based PES University is all set to launch ‘FOND’, a smartwatch for pets designed by three of its students — Pallavi, Prarthana and Vismaya. The students say it will help pet parents keep track of the overall health of their pets.

Speaking to reporters, PES University startups director Suresh N said ‘FOND’ will be available at www.thefond.com.

“We already have a few clients and are planning a big launch in a couple of days,” he said. “This watch should be fastened to your animal’s neck to track its activities. This will also help increase the lifespan of pets by indicating the food intake and the right quantity,” he explained.

The startup department of PES University has received over 250 ideas, of which it has finalised 28. As part of its golden jubilee year celebrations, the university plans to invest in 50 startups. At least 15 companies incubated at the university have applied for patents.