Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Bengaluru

The petrol prices and diesel prices have been hiked again in the 17th consecutive upward revision. Starting from Tuesday, diesel will cost Rs 75.51 per litre (up from Rs 74.98) while petrol price saw a marginal hike at Rs 82.35 per litre (up from Rs 82.15).

A Taranath, member of Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders, said the sales were still down. "Diesel sales have recovered to 30 per cent of the normal consumption while the recovery of petrol sales was higher at about 60 per cent as more people are opting for two-wheelers over public transport. As food and shelter have become priority and work from home becomes new normal, we do not expect the consumption to go up in the near future," he said.

Compared to cities, consumption has picked up in the rural interiors of the state. "Over the last 15 days, the sales of both petrol and diesel have increased in rural areas as sowing activity has picked up. The recovery is slower in urban areas," he said.